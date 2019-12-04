{{featured_button_text}}
Northwood Christmas 2019

Northwood will hold its annual Christmas celebration from 1:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday.

Events include a free showing of "A Very Merry Muppets Christmas Movie" at 1:30 p.m. at the Northwood Theatre, free hot dogs and hot chocolate at 5 p.m. at the Community Center, a candy cane hunt at Santa Village at 5:30 p.m., and a parade at 6 p.m.

Santa will return to his house in Santa Village and welcome visitors. After Glow will also be held in Swensrud Park. Chili & bars will be served in the shelter house with a goodwill donation

Activities will also be offered from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Community Center.

