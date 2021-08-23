North Iowa students graduate Upper Iowa University

Upper Iowa University recently released the list of its May 2021 graduates.
The following North Iowa students received degrees:
Rockford: Kelsey Kaspar, master of education degree
Osage: Jill Malmin, master of business administration degree
Shell Rock: Kara Miner, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts degree
Nora Springs: Mac Spotts, master of business adminstration degree
Garner: Tristen Stark, associate of arts degree in psychology
Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students at its Fayette, Iowa, campus and over 20 U.S. locations.