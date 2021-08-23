 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa students graduate Upper Iowa University
0 comments

North Iowa students graduate Upper Iowa University

{{featured_button_text}}
education weblogo

Upper Iowa University recently released the list of its May 2021 graduates.

The following North Iowa students received degrees:

Rockford: Kelsey Kaspar, master of education degree

Osage: Jill Malmin, master of business administration degree

Shell Rock: Kara Miner, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts degree  

Nora Springs: Mac Spotts, master of business adminstration degree 

Garner: Tristen Stark, associate of arts degree in psychology

Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students at its Fayette, Iowa, campus and over 20 U.S. locations. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News