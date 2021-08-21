 Skip to main content
North Iowa students graduate Drake University
The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2021 semester last May:

Clear Lake: Ashley March, bachelor of science, biology

Forest City: Myranda Runneberg, occupational therapy doctorate

Garner: Olivia Carew, bachelor of arts, strategic political communication and public relations

Mason City: Brooke Huegli, Pharm.D., Pharmacy

Plymouth: Abigail Rye, bachelor of science, Health Sciences

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through seven colleges and schools.  

