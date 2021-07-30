North Iowa students earn spots on honors lists

North Iowa students popped up on honors lists all over the country this spring.
Here is a list of local students who made their schools' honors lists for the spring semester:
University of Alabama - A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
Samuel Redinger of Hanlontown was named to the Presidents List, while Jennifer Schmidt of Nora Springs was named to the Deans List.
Iowa Central Community College - Students named to the President's List earned a GPA of 4.0, based on a minimum of 6 credit hours. Those named t the Dean's List achieved a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
DEAN'S LIST: William Woolery of Belmond, Cody Smidt of Buffalo Center, Madison Ross of Charles City, Jesslyn Knutson of Mason City.
PRESIDENT'S LIST: Leopoldo Caballero and Joshua Nedved, both of Belmond; Brittany Bartling of Clear Lake; Clarissa Hasty, MacKenna Hasty and Kara Legleiter, all of Kanawha;
Kirkwood Community College - These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Justin Fournier of Belmond; Lucas Weiland of Britt; Brooklyn Tynan and Sarah Watkins, both of Charles City; Miranda Jackson of Garner; Robyn Bowman of Lake Mills; Ella Carroll of Marble Rock; Merritt McCardle, Chris Miller and Katelynn Rader, of Mason City; Sadie Clayton and Kate Mostek, of Mitchell; Kelsey Cahalan of Osage; Sheridan LaCoste and Evan Paulus, of Rudd.
Riverland Community College - To be eligible for the President's List students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale. For the Dean's List students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.
PRESIDENT'S LIST: Katrin Shoars, Mitchell.
DEAN'S LIST: Ashley Alphs, Lake Mills; Ethan Thofson, Northwood; Tyson Anderson, St. Ansgar.
University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire - Kaitlyn Sickman, Dean's List
South Dakota State University - To earn Dean's List distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Shayne Francis Hoeft, Forest City; *Ellie May Friesen, Ally Marie Mullenbach, both of Osage.
Des Moines Area Community College - To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average. For the Dean's List, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average.
PRESIDENT'S LIST: Steven Johnson and Samantha Miller, both of Mason City.
DEAN'S LIST: Aidan Colby of Mason City.
Iowa State University College of Human Sciences: To be honored on the Dean's List, students have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Tayler Adams of Orchard; Mara Anderson, Katelyn Bierle, Adyson Hook, Hannah Lau, all of Garner; Breana Barker, Ty Creger, Kaylee Klaes, all of Osage; Emilee Bilharz, Anna Lauterbach, Isabelle Worrall, all of Charles City; Anna Chizek, Sydney Hudspeth, both of Britt; Alexia Davis, Beth Degraw, Mackenzie Dettman, Riley Ginapp, Tiffany Hanson, Zachery Hendrickson, Jace Leininger, Blake Martinez, Anna Miller, Joshua Thilges, Emma Verstegen, Gabe Wetter, all of Mason City; Mahayla Faust of Kanawha, Madison Finstad, Zachary Lester, Chloe Mueller, all of Clear Lake, Katherine Freund of Floyd; Courtney Harle of Kanawha; Rachel Hassebroek of Buffalo Center; Molly Hunchis of Northwood; Christopher Jermeland, Kalin Knudtson, both of Forest City; Samantha McGuire of Sheffield; Erin Plagge, Trinity Shirk, Kylie Voy, all of Hampton; Jordan Spooner, Paige Swearingen of Forest City; Sophia Wold of Saint Ansgar; Shana Wood of Rockford.
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities - To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Milo Dugan of Clear Lake, Michael Rowe of Mason City.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse - To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Nick Litterer of Charles City; Liv Sarasio Meyer of Forest City.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport - Dean's List
Chandler Capitani of Northwood, Evan Koenen of Hampton, Lane Krause of Clear Lake.
Wartburg College - The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Hannah Anderson, Brea Dillavou, Sydney Rottinghaus, all of Forest City; Cael Boehmer, Carson Rygh, both of Lake Mills; Bryce Butler, Antonio Cadena, Derek Dalen, Adam Dettmer, Leah Morrison, Addy Carlson of St. Ansgar; Addie Dean, Jenna White, both of Hampton; Ashley DeLong, Braxton Doebel, David Guetzlaff, all of Clear Lake; Katelyn Foster, Carter Johanningmeier, both of Charles City; Katie Hirv of Rockford; Thor Maakestad of Osage.