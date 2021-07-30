North Iowa students earn spots on honors lists

North Iowa students popped up on honors lists all over the country this spring.

Here is a list of local students who made their schools' honors lists for the spring semester:

University of Alabama - A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

Samuel Redinger of Hanlontown was named to the Presidents List, while Jennifer Schmidt of Nora Springs was named to the Deans List.

Iowa Central Community College - Students named to the President's List earned a GPA of 4.0, based on a minimum of 6 credit hours. Those named t the Dean's List achieved a GPA of 3.5-3.99.

DEAN'S LIST: William Woolery of Belmond, Cody Smidt of Buffalo Center, Madison Ross of Charles City, Jesslyn Knutson of Mason City.

PRESIDENT'S LIST: Leopoldo Caballero and Joshua Nedved, both of Belmond; Brittany Bartling of Clear Lake; Clarissa Hasty, MacKenna Hasty and Kara Legleiter, all of Kanawha;