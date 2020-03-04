North Iowa Student Art Exhibition at Clear Lake Arts Center
North Iowa Student Art Exhibition at Clear Lake Arts Center

The Clear Lake Arts Center will exhibit young talent from the area in the North Iowa Student Art Exhibition, on view at the center until March 28.

The exhibition will be filled with 330 artworks created from various mediums such as pastel, colored pencil, pencil, acrylic, oil painting, photography and clay. Each artwork will feature the young artist’s own creative exploration of their chosen medium.

The following schools will be participating in this year’s exhibition: Belmond-Klemme Jr/Sr High School, Central Springs Community School, Clear Lake High School, Clear Creek Elementary, Garner Hayfield Ventura Elementary,  Middle, and High schools; and Forest City Elementary.

A celebration is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Stop by to meet the young artists and enjoy the refreshments.

