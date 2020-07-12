North Iowa startup wins business pitch competition, $10,000

Jayson Ryner, founder of ReEnvision Ag LLC, took first place and the top prize of $10,000 at the statewide Venture School Launch Day Pitch Competition event held virtually June 3-4, 2020.
Ryner was one of three NIACC Pappajohn Center Venture School graduates selected as the top 12 finalists from a pool of over 100 graduates. The graduates were chosen by a team of statewide instructors and are invited to pitch to a panel of judges for a chance to win seed money for their business ideas.
All 12 competitors will win at least $1,000 in seed money. Five of the strongest teams were selected to pitch in the final round and a total of $31,000 was awarded.
“We were delighted to have 3 teams from our cohorts competing this year. All of our graduates competed well and have a solid foundation in place for building their businesses.” said Candi Karsjens, the lead instructor for the NIACC Pappajohn Center Venture School.
The three teams selected:
- Jayson Ryner, ReEnvision Ag - Fall 2019 cohort – First Place and the Technology Award
- Shelby Pohlman, Kidtastic Salons - Spring 2020 cohort
- Jonathan Morrison, DIBBS - Spring 2020 cohort
ReEnvision Ag LLC, also received the technology award of $1,000 given to the company with the best emerging technology. ReEnvision Ag LLC is developing a solution for farmers growing row crops to allow them to maximize yield and profit potential by planting seeds more efficiently.
Ryner felt he gained invaluable resources from participating in the Venture School program.
“This is a fantastic honor at the end of my Venture School journey. I have learned so much from all of the mentors, teachers and other businesses,” he stated.
The University of Iowa Venture School is a statewide innovative training program focused on real-world experimentation, customer discovery, and Lean LaunchPad methodologies using the official National Science Foundation I-Corps curriculum to help high-potential startups turn their ideas into reality.
The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, in partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, provides tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs.
