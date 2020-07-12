North Iowa startup wins business pitch competition, $10,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jayson Ryner, founder of ReEnvision Ag LLC, took first place and the top prize of $10,000 at the statewide Venture School Launch Day Pitch Competition event held virtually June 3-4, 2020.

Ryner was one of three NIACC Pappajohn Center Venture School graduates selected as the top 12 finalists from a pool of over 100 graduates. The graduates were chosen by a team of statewide instructors and are invited to pitch to a panel of judges for a chance to win seed money for their business ideas.

All 12 competitors will win at least $1,000 in seed money. Five of the strongest teams were selected to pitch in the final round and a total of $31,000 was awarded.

“We were delighted to have 3 teams from our cohorts competing this year. All of our graduates competed well and have a solid foundation in place for building their businesses.” said Candi Karsjens, the lead instructor for the NIACC Pappajohn Center Venture School.

The three teams selected:

Jayson Ryner, ReEnvision Ag - Fall 2019 cohort – First Place and the Technology Award

Shelby Pohlman, Kidtastic Salons - Spring 2020 cohort

Jonathan Morrison, DIBBS - Spring 2020 cohort