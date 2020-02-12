North Iowa schools closed, delayed Thursday ahead of wind chill advisory

Area schools are beginning to cancel and delay classes for Thursday, Feb. 12, as bitter cold and dangerous wind chills are expected to move into the area.
Mason City: Canceled Thursday, with no school Friday or Monday due to teacher in-service and scheduled meetings.
Clear Lake: Canceled, including all activities, practices, and weight room access.
Central Springs: Canceled, including day care.
West Hancock: 2-hour delay
Forest City: Closed with e-learning.
West Fork: Canceled, SIAC meeting at 6 p.m. is still planned.
Newman Catholic: Canceled, girls basketball postponed, Singing Valentines delivery delayed until weather advisory is lifted.
Hampton-Dumont: Canceled, with no activities.
Lake Mills: Canceled
Belmond-Klemme: Canceled, with no activities.
North Iowa: Closed, with flexible learning
Northwood-Kensett: Canceled, with info about basketball games TBA
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: Canceled
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette