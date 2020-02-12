You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
North Iowa schools closed, delayed Thursday ahead of wind chill advisory
0 comments
alert featured

North Iowa schools closed, delayed Thursday ahead of wind chill advisory

{{featured_button_text}}
Windy weather.jpg
GLOBE GAZETTE, file photo

Area schools are beginning to cancel and delay classes for Thursday, Feb. 12, as bitter cold and dangerous wind chills are expected to move into the area.

Mason City: Canceled Thursday, with no school Friday or Monday due to teacher in-service and scheduled meetings.

Clear Lake: Canceled, including all activities, practices, and weight room access. 

Central Springs: Canceled, including day care.

West Hancock: 2-hour delay

Forest City: Closed with e-learning.

West Fork: Canceled, SIAC meeting at 6 p.m. is still planned.

Newman Catholic: Canceled, girls basketball postponed, Singing Valentines delivery delayed until weather advisory is lifted.

Hampton-Dumont: Canceled, with no activities.

Lake Mills: Canceled

Belmond-Klemme: Canceled, with no activities.

North Iowa: Closed, with flexible learning

Northwood-Kensett: Canceled, with info about basketball games TBA

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: Canceled

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
1
0
1
0
6

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2019 Coach of the Year!
Salute

2019 Coach of the Year!

Congratulations to Nathan Meyer for being named the Mason City Recreation Department’s 2019 Coach of the Year! Nathan received sportsmanship a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News