WH spring showcase band 2
SUBMITTED PHOTO

Middle School students from all over North Iowa who have proven excellence in instrument performance will be part of a honor band playing in Algona on Saturday.

The North Central Iowa Bandmasters Association will host its annual Middle School Honor Band concert at 5 p.m. at the Algona Middle School. Tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for students.

The event precedes the All State Music Festival in Ames, Nov. 21-23, and the NCIBA's High School Honor Band concert in Mason City in January 2020. 

