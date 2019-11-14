Middle School students from all over North Iowa who have proven excellence in instrument performance will be part of a honor band playing in Algona on Saturday.
The North Central Iowa Bandmasters Association will host its annual Middle School Honor Band concert at 5 p.m. at the Algona Middle School. Tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for students.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The event precedes the All State Music Festival in Ames, Nov. 21-23, and the NCIBA's High School Honor Band concert in Mason City in January 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.