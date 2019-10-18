{{featured_button_text}}

Two local nurses and a local fire department received MercyOne North Iowa Hospice's 2019 Compassion Award.

The award honors health care professionals who embrace the mission of North Iowa Hospice by providing compassionate care to those in need. 

Award recipients selected by the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Board of Directors from the nominations received:

• Becky Peterson at Rehab Center of Hampton

• Mason City Fire Department

• Mardi Suave at Clear Lake’s Oakwood Care Center

Awards were presented to each recipient in a surprise ceremony at their place of business.

