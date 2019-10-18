Two local nurses and a local fire department received MercyOne North Iowa Hospice's 2019 Compassion Award.
The award honors health care professionals who embrace the mission of North Iowa Hospice by providing compassionate care to those in need.
Award recipients selected by the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Board of Directors from the nominations received:
You have free articles remaining.
• Becky Peterson at Rehab Center of Hampton
• Mason City Fire Department
• Mardi Suave at Clear Lake’s Oakwood Care Center
Awards were presented to each recipient in a surprise ceremony at their place of business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.