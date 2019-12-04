{{featured_button_text}}
North Iowa Events Center logo.jpg

North Iowa Events Center logo

The 3rd Annual North Iowa Fair December Dinner will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Marion E. Olson Building at the North Iowa Events Center.

A buffet-style meal will be served, featuring dishes from a number of North Iowa restaurants and food retailers. A social hour will be held at 5 p.m., with dinner beginning at 6 p.m. The event will also feature a silent auction and prizes.

The dinner is free and open to the public. Freewill donations will be accepted. Visit www.northiowaeventscenter.org for details and a full list of participating businesses.

North Iowa Events Center is located at 3700 Fourth St. SW, Mason City.

