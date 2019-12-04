The 3rd Annual North Iowa Fair December Dinner will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Marion E. Olson Building at the North Iowa Events Center.
A buffet-style meal will be served, featuring dishes from a number of North Iowa restaurants and food retailers. A social hour will be held at 5 p.m., with dinner beginning at 6 p.m. The event will also feature a silent auction and prizes.
The dinner is free and open to the public. Freewill donations will be accepted. Visit www.northiowaeventscenter.org for details and a full list of participating businesses.
North Iowa Events Center is located at 3700 Fourth St. SW, Mason City.
