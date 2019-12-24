North Iowa Event Center hosts Inflatables Day on New Year's Eve
0 comments

North Iowa Event Center hosts Inflatables Day on New Year's Eve

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Iowa Events Center logo.jpg

North Iowa Events Center logo

 msc

Want to have some family fun on New Year's Eve?

Look no further than the North Iowa Event Center. It's hosting a New Year's Eve Inflatables Day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Bounce, climb or just generally be goofy on a variety of inflatables, munch on hot dogs, chips, cake and punch; play games, get your face painted or win door prizes.

Admission $5/Kids, $1/Adults, ages 3 and under $2, plus an additional $3 for the food. For more information call North Iowa Youth Center: 641-420-6609

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

JoAnn White, 90
Birthdays

JoAnn White, 90

JoAnn White, of Grafton, will celebrate her birthday on Thursday, December 12. Please help her celebrate her special day by sending greetings …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News