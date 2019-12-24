North Iowa Event Center hosts Inflatables Day on New Year's Eve

Want to have some family fun on New Year's Eve?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Look no further than the North Iowa Event Center. It's hosting a New Year's Eve Inflatables Day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Bounce, climb or just generally be goofy on a variety of inflatables, munch on hot dogs, chips, cake and punch; play games, get your face painted or win door prizes.

Admission $5/Kids, $1/Adults, ages 3 and under $2, plus an additional $3 for the food. For more information call North Iowa Youth Center: 641-420-6609

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0