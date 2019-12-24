North Iowa Event Center hosts Inflatables Day on New Year's Eve

Want to have some family fun on New Year's Eve?
Look no further than the North Iowa Event Center. It's hosting a New Year's Eve Inflatables Day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Bounce, climb or just generally be goofy on a variety of inflatables, munch on hot dogs, chips, cake and punch; play games, get your face painted or win door prizes.
Admission $5/Kids, $1/Adults, ages 3 and under $2, plus an additional $3 for the food. For more information call North Iowa Youth Center: 641-420-6609