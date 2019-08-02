{{featured_button_text}}

The North Iowa chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host its Greenwing Day for Kids from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Ventura Gun Club.

The event is held to promote outdoor sports for kids along with an appreciation of conservation. The free event includes dog training, goose calling, gun safety, trap shooting, games and crafting.

Lunch is also provided.

