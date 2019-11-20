{{featured_button_text}}
John Klemas

John Klemas will conduct the North Iowa Concert Band performance Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The North Iowa Concert Band, under the direction of John Klemas, will present a Fall Concert on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the North Iowa Area Community College campus.

Chuck Cooper is the band’s announcer.

Members of the North Iowa Concert Band represent communities from Iowa and southern Minnesota, including the towns of Ackley, Allison, Belmond, Cedar Rapids, Charles City, Clear Lake, Dougherty, Forest City, Garner, Greene, Hampton, Manly, Mason City, Mt. Pleasant, Osage, Rockford, Rockwell, Sheffield, Titonka, Albert Lea, Minnesota, and Dodge Center, Minnesota.

Tickets for the performance are $5 for adults and are available at the NIACC Business Office 641-422-4188. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the concert. All students will receive free admission. A reception in the Muse-Norris Conference Center will be held following the concert.

