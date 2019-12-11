{{featured_button_text}}

North Iowa Choral Society will present its Annual Winter Concert, “The Season of … Joy,” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the North Iowa Area Community Auditorium.

The audition-only choral ensemble is under the direction of Linda Ferjak and accompanied by Jackie Burk.

Musical notes

The ensemble performs sacred and secular music from various genres (classics, spirituals, musical theater, jazz, swing, blues, etc.) and has performed at Iowa Choral Directors Conventions, the Choral Symposium, KCMR Live Christmas, Waldorf Performing Arts Series, NIACC’s Candlelight Christmas and Holiday Pops, and in NIACC’s Performing Arts Series with Shirley Jones in 2002.

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased from any Choral Society member or at the door the afternoon of the performance.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments