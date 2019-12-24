North Iowa Bulls' first game at the new multipurpose arena

We generally don't put sports events in North Iowa Nine, but this week we're making an exception, because the North Iowa Bulls will be playing their inaugural game Saturday at Mason City's new, multipurpose arena.

Since the arena will also play host to concerts and other gatherings, it's a good time to check it out.

The Bulls have won four out of their last five and play a fast-paced, high scoring game, especially against the Alexandria Blizzard, their opponents on Saturday night. The Bulls blew past the Blizzard 8-3 the last time the two teams met.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $11 and can be found at https://www.northiowabulls.com/tickets.

