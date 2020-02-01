Nora Springs farmer wins soybean environmental leadership award

Dean Sponheim of Nora Springs was presented the Iowa Soybean Association Environmental Leader Award during the association’s annual leadership banquet held Jan. 27 in Des Moines.

The award, sponsored by Agri Drain, recognized the self-described “accidental conservationist” for his commitment to practicing and promoting agriculture management practices that improve the environment.

A fourth-generation farmer, Sponheim is turning over his soil on his Century Farm through the use of conservation practices instead of a plow.

“When I was growing up in the 1970s, we were moldboard plowing,” said Sponheim. “I’m not downgrading my ancestors by any means, it’s just what was done. Things have changed today.”

A long-time ISA member, Sponheim, his wife, Cindy, and son, Josh began strip tilling in 1999. In 2004, they started a custom strip till business and began strip cropping in 2011.

Sponheim also started aerial applying cover crops in the fall of 2012 and in 2014 launched Sponheim Sales and Services, a cover crop seed business.

