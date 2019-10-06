The Mason City Noon Lions Club annual chili supper is fast approaching and is looking for sponsors.
The Tailgate Chili Supper Fundraiser will be held Oct. 25 at the last home game of the Mason City Mohawk's football season.
The fundraiser supports local services the Lions provide, including vision screenings for preschoolers, providing eye exams, eye glasses and hearing aids for adults who cannot afford them; helping students attend Camp Hertko Hollow for diabetes education, and sponsoring a Mason City High School student at a leadership camp.
Last year, the Noon Lions Club screened over 500 preschoolers at schools and daycare centers as a result of the funds raised at its annual chili fest.
Sponsorship donations can be sent to: Mason City Noon Lions Club, c/o Bill Gansemer, co-chair; 239 S. Delaware Ave., Mason City, IA 50401.
