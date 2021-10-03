Nominations sought for Charles City Man, Woman of the Year

Some of Charles City’s top volunteers will be honored, including the 2021 Man of the Year and Woman of the Year, at the Annual Community Volunteer Recognition Event on Friday, Nov. 5. Co-hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street CC, this event is open to any and all non-profit organizations.

The public is encouraged to nominate deserving volunteers, including Man of the Year, Woman of the Year and Caught in the Act awards, which go to people seen doing a selfless act for others in the community this past year. Nomination forms are available at the Chamber office, 401 N. Main St., or on the website at www.charlescitychamber.com.

Due to the continuing pandemic, this event will again be virtual like it was in 2020 without an in-person audience. It will be broadcast on Facebook Live through the Chuck Town: Charles City, Iowa Facebook page, as well as recorded to be played back on the Public Access Network.

For more information please call 641-228-4234, 641-228-2335 or email info@charlescitychamber.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.