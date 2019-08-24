Nicole Sheffield has joined the medical team of MercyOne Northwood Family Medicine.
Sheffield received her undergraduate degree from University of Dubuque and her master's of science degree in nursing from Chamberlain University College of Nursing in Downers Grove, Illinois.
She has worked as a registered nurse in critical care units for the past eight years, most recently in the unit at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. While working in the critical care setting, Sheffield gained extensive knowledge and experience about the impact of quality care and how to adapt care to create the best outcomes for patients.
Sheffield grew up in Stacyville, Iowa. She looks forward to providing care to those who live in the community as well as the surrounding area. Outside of the office, Sheffield enjoys spending time with her family, watching football, traveling and enjoying the outdoors.
Sheffield joins the medical staff of Emerlee Stilley.
