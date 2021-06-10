NIACC to host annual Youth Entrepreneurial Academy

The North Iowa Area Community College Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center will be hosting its annual Youth Entrepreneurial Academy starting next week.

The Youth Entrepreneurial Academy is a program for high school students in the North Iowa area designed to teach students the skills to run successful businesses. The program also aims to give students the tools to kick-start their business ideas.

All students who complete the week-long program will be given a $500 scholarship for NIACC after high school graduation and potentially have the opportunity to earn additional funding to start their own business.

The Youth Entrepreneurial Academy will be taught in the hybrid classroom model, with students taking classes virtually and attending team building and networking activities at locations across northern Iowa.

Applications for this year are closed, and approximately 25 students will partake in the program, but students are encouraged to keep an eye out for when next year’s program begins to accept applications.

The first day of the week-long Youth Entrepreneurial Academy is next week on Monday, June 14, and will run through Friday, June 18.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.