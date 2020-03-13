NIACC's Pathways to Success to be held April 10

The public is invited to attend the NIACC Alumni Association’s 30th annual Pathways to Success luncheon on April 10. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Muse Norris Conference Center on campus.

The NIACC Alumni Association hosts Pathways to Success annually to honor accomplished alumni and to recognize a select group of students for their scholarship, leadership and character.

Dr. Jodi Ostendorf Cahalan, a Clear Lake native and 1987 graduate of NIACC, will be honored for her accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumna award. Cahalan serves as the Dean of the College of Health Sciences for Des Moines University, a position she’s held since 2006. She will serve as the keynote speaker.

Other awards presented at the luncheon will include Terry DeBoer, 1982 NIACC graduate, who will be honored as Distinguished Alumnus as well as numerous current students who will be recognized with the NIACC Student Leadership award.

Tickets are available for $16 through the NIACC Business office 888-GO NIACC, ext 4188. Sponsors include the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, NIACC Student Government and Tony and Sue Coloff.

