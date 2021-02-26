NIACC receives military-friendly distinction

North Iowa Area Community College announced that it has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly School designation from the advocacy organization VIQTORY.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 747 earning the designation.

The 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools full list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

Institution were measured on their ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree advancement or transfer, and loan default rates for students.

For more information about NIACC’s student veteran programs, visit NIACC’s website at https://www.niacc.edu/admissions/veterans-assistance-2/

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.

