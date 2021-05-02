NIACC Pathways to Success honors 25 student leaders

North Iowa Area Community College recognized 25 student leaders at the 31st annual Pathways to Success event held April 9 in the North Iowa Community Auditorium.

Honorees were nominated by NIACC faculty and staff for their academic achievement, positive attitude, character, teamwork, and ability to inspire others. The event also featured a keynote address by 2021 Outstanding Alumna and Clear Lake native, Dr. Jodi Ostendorf Cahalan, class of 1987.

Students honored at the event included: Isaak Jensen and Alexis Vance, of Charles City; Angela Dodd, Alexander Enabnit, and Emily Majerczyk, of Clear Lake; Kian Gibson, of Hampton; Hannah Evenson, of Lake Mills; Kyle Brown, Mara Heimbuch, Megan Hollander, Thea Lunning, and Joseph Wickman, of Mason City; Addyline Witt, of Osage; Abby Murray, of Rockford; Sydney Patterson, of Saint Ansgar; Hailey McCoy-Munger, of Sheffield; and Katelin Adams, of Thompson.

NIACC’s 31st annual Pathways to Success event was sponsored by the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, Tony and Sue Coloff, and the NIACC Student Government.

