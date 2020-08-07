NIACC Pappajohn Center accepting students for Venture School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NIACC John Pappajohn Center is accepting applications for the fall 2020 University of Iowa’s Venture School program, which will be held as a hybrid in-person/online on Thursday evenings, Oct. 1-Nov. 19 at the NIACC Pappajohn Center.

U of I Venture School is a statewide program that emphasizes real-world entrepreneurship and innovation and works for startups, small businesses, non-profits, and corporate innovation teams.

In-person classes will meet Oct. 1 and Nov. 19 on the NIACC campus, using CDC guidelines which require wearing masks and physical distancing. All other weekly classes will be held online via Zoom.

Each Venture School team will be assigned a local entrepreneur as their mentor. Participating teams will be eligible to compete for cash awards both locally and at the state level during the Venture School launch day at EntreFEST 2021. Last year’s Mason City graduates were awarded $13,000 in prize money during the 2020 EntreFEST pitch competition. The cost for the course is $299 (for two team members).