NIACC Pappajohn Center accepting applications for Venture School

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center is now accepting applications for the Spring 2022 cohort of the University of Iowa’s Venture School program.

The Spring 2022 program will be held as a hybrid in-person/online on Thursday evenings, and will kick-off on Feb. 3.

Spring 2022 Venture School classes will be held as a hybrid class with a combination of in-person and online weekly classes via Zoom from February 3 to March 10th. An in-person orientation will be held Thursday, January 27th at the NIACC campus. Venture School will meet on the NIACC campus on March 24th for the Venture School Launch Day Competition. All other weekly classes will be held online via Zoom.

Each Venture School team will be assigned a local entrepreneur as its coach. Participating teams will be eligible to compete for cash awards both locally and at the state level during the Venture School launch day at EntreFEST 2022. Last year’s Mason City graduates were awarded $13,000 in prize money during the 2021 EntreFEST pitch competition. The cost for the program is $299.

Contact Mary Spitz at mary.spitz@niacc.edu with questions or if you are a local entrepreneur interested in becoming a Venture School coach. To apply for the Fall 2021 cohort, visit http://www.venture-school.com and select the Mason City cohort in the drop-down menu. The deadline to apply is Jan. 14, 2022.

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center in partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, provide tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs.

