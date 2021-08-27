NIACC Pappajohn Center accepting applications for Venture School

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center is now accepting applications for the Fall 2021 cohort of the University of Iowa’s Venture School program.

The Fall 2021 program will be held as a hybrid in-person/online on Thursday evenings, and will kick-off on Sept 30. Classes will be held virtually every Thursday for the next seven weeks through Nov. 4 on Zoom. Venture School emphasizes real-world entrepreneurship and innovation.

Fall 2021 Venture School classes will be held as a hybrid with a combination of in-person and online weekly classes. An in-person orientation will be held Thursday, Sept. 16 at the NIACC campus. In-person classes will meet on the NIACC campus on Nov. 11 for the Launch Day Pitch Competition. All other weekly classes will be held via Zoom.

Each Venture School team will be assigned a local entrepreneur as its coach. Participating teams will be eligible to compete for cash awards both locally and at the state level during the Venture School launch day at EntreFEST 2022. Last year’s Mason City graduates were awarded $13,000 in prize money during the 2020 EntreFEST pitch competition. The cost for the program is $299.