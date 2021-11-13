NIACC offers free nurse's aide training

North Iowa Area Community College’s is offering a new 4-week nurse aide training program.

Start the 75-hour training program on Dec. 20, complete the training by Jan. 14, take the state certification exam, and then start employment as a certified nurse assistant (CNA).

This four-week nurse aide training is free for Iowa residents. NIACC has programs that can assist with tuition/books, uniforms, testing fees, and transportation costs. Navigators assist students by monitoring progress, problem solving, and finding employment after training.

To learn more about the training option and the free support, contact Pathway Navigators – Melanie 641.422.4078 or Angela 641.422.4312. Navigators will walk you through the application process. Applications will be taken until the class is full or until Nov. 30, whichever comes first.

For more information about this or other nurse aide training options at NIACC visit https://www.niacc.edu/health/nurse-aide/. Interested in other short-term training options and supports/assistance available to help you with your goals? Visit https://www.niacc.edu/continuing-education/tuition-assistance-programs/.

North Iowa Area Community College, founded in 1918, is a nationally-recognized, two-year college located in central North Iowa.

