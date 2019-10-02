North Iowa Area Community College's Family STEM Festival will be held from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at NIACC, 500 College Dr., Mason City.
Activities will promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education and is free.
The goals of the festival are to promote, inspire and engage youth in STEM activities and to introduce children and parents to STEM careers in their local communities. Exhibits will feature interactive STEM activities for children and their families. Attendees can travel the solar system in a planetarium, ride a virtual roller coaster, conduct science experiments, and look inside the human body.
The event is sponsored by North Iowa Area Community College, the Central Rivers AEA, the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
