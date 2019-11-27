Everything from bright choreography to tuned water glasses will be featured when the North Iowa Area Community College Concert Choir and NIACC Singers present their winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. The choirs will feature a wide range of seasonal selections including the Russian “Sleigh” and “African Noel.”
The choir presented three of these selections at First United Methodist Church and Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Mason City earlier in November. They also performed for a Volunteer Appreciation at the MacNider Art Museum.
You have free articles remaining.
General admission tickets for the concert are available by calling the NIACC Box office at 641-422-4188 and may also be purchased at the door. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.