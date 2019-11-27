{{featured_button_text}}
Candlelight Christmas

Jason Ryner conducts the Candlelight Christmas Festival in 2014 featuring music from the NIACC Concert Choir, NIACC Singers, River City Chorus, North Iowa Choral Society and Algona Garrigan Children’s Choir along with members of the North Iowa Concert Band, North Iowa Symphony Orchestra and musicians from the community.

Everything from bright choreography to tuned water glasses will be featured when the North Iowa Area Community College Concert Choir and NIACC Singers present their winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. The choirs will feature a wide range of seasonal selections including the Russian “Sleigh” and “African Noel.”

The choir presented three of these selections at First United Methodist Church and Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Mason City earlier in November. They also performed for a Volunteer Appreciation at the MacNider Art Museum.

General admission tickets for the concert are available by calling the NIACC Box office at 641-422-4188 and may also be purchased at the door. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for students.

