Newman hires new teacher, promotes another

Newman Catholic Schools has promoted Lindsay Nuehring to technology director.
Nuehring has been the social science teacher for the past 11½ years and recently earned a master's degree in educational technology leadership. In this role, Nuehring will be able to assist with the maintenance and implementation of classroom technology in addition to teaching middle school coding courses and computer science courses in the high school.
David Roby has been hired by Newman as the new social science teacher. Roby grew up in Knoxville, Iowa, and graduated Twin Cedars High School in 2015. He attended Southeastern Community College in West Burlington. After two years there, he moved to South Dakota State University where he majored in history-education.