Newman employee earns national accreditation

Newman Childcare and Preschool Director Kendra Mennen has been awarded the National Administrator Credential for Directors of Early Childhood Education & Care Centers from the NECPA Commission.

Mennen has been with Newman Childcare and Preschool since 2004, originally serving as the unit leader in our 2-3-year-old room and most recently as the on-site assistant director.

Developed for center directors, emerging leaders and child care professionals, the National Administrator Credential is a comprehensive, 45-hour course, and is an award for demonstrated mastery of child care administration skills.

Newman Childcare and Preschool’s mission is to provide peace of mind to parents by offering quality childcare and by enhancing the life experiences of children.

