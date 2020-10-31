 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newman employee earns national accreditation
0 comments

Newman employee earns national accreditation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Newman Childcare and Preschool Director Kendra Mennen has been awarded the National Administrator Credential for Directors of Early Childhood Education & Care Centers from the NECPA Commission.

Mennen has been with Newman Childcare and Preschool since 2004, originally serving as the unit leader in our 2-3-year-old room and most recently as the on-site assistant director.

Kendra Mennen

Kendra Mennen

Developed for center directors, emerging leaders and child care professionals, the National Administrator Credential is a comprehensive, 45-hour course, and is an award for demonstrated mastery of child care administration skills.  

Newman Childcare and Preschool’s mission is to provide peace of mind to parents by offering quality childcare and by enhancing the life experiences of children.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80
Thanks

Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80

  • Updated

On October 24th, Kay turned 80! Formerly of Dougherty, Kay spent her time working at Spurgeon's Department Store, Sheffield Care Center, Alexa…

CELEBRATING 70th ANNIVERSARY
Thanks

CELEBRATING 70th ANNIVERSARY

  • Updated

Joe & Jean (Madden) Bamrick, of Rockwell, were married October 28, 1950, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They have 6 childre…

Thank you
Thanks

Thank you

  • Updated

Thank you to each and every one of you for the birthday cards.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News