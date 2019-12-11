Newman Catholic’s Annual Christmas Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the High School gymnasium.
The event is free and open to the public. This year's concert will feature the bands and choirs from grades 6-12 as well as a guest appearance from our Elementary choir.
As tradition, the concert will close with the Hallelujah chorus-comprised of student choir, as well as guests from the audience.
