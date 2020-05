× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A new leader is joining the Salvation Army of North Iowa.

Captains Kenyon and Melissa Sivels are moving to Fort Wayne, Indiana, on June 29 to assume leadership of the work of The Salvation Army in that community.

They will be replaced locally by Majors Geffory and Leti Crowell who have more than 15 years of experience with The Salvation Army across the Midwest.

Majors Crowell will assume responsibility in North Iowa on July 1.

