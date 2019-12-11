The New Horizons Band will present its annual Holiday concert at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Man Square, 308 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
The concert is free to the public and will be held in Reunion Hall. It will feature Christmas selections, marches, scenes from around the world, and even a polka.
The band welcomes area players of all ages. Rehearsals for full band are held on Wednesdays, with an optional small group rehearsal on Tuesdays. The first rehearsal for the spring session will be Jan. 8 at 3:30 p.m. in Music Man Square.
Further information is available at 641-420-7640.
