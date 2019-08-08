Two new members have been named to the board of directors for the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation.
Kent Brcka and Gary Pyle are joining the 20-member board, which works with area businesses, public agencies, and other organizations to improve this region.
Kent Brcka is vice president of operations at Henkel Construction Company.
Brcka is a North Iowa native and has been involved with the construction industry his entire life, growing up working for a family-owned construction business before attending Iowa State University.
He graduated from Iowa State University in 1995 with a degree in construction engineering and started working for Henkel Construction immediately following graduation. Brcka has served as project engineer and project manager for Henkel and is
In his current role he provides leadership for clients and all of Henkel’s field teams. Brcka has served on various community committees and boards and is currently a member of the Board of Directors at Habitat for Humanity.
Gary Pyle of Principal Financial Group, is originally from Schaller, Iowa, located 13 miles southwest of Storm Lake. He earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Buena Vista University.
Pyle’s entire working career has been at Principal’s Mason City Pension Center where he helps individuals prepare for their retirement. Pyle lives in Rockford with his wife Darla who recently retired from a 35-year teaching career. Gary has worked with a number of organizations in the North Iowa area including United Way, Mason City EDC, Blue Zones community, Una Vocis and Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
