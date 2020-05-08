Nathan Elsbernd wins Sons of Norway scholarship
0 comments

Nathan Elsbernd wins Sons of Norway scholarship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nathan Elsbernd is a recipient of the Sons of Norway District 5 Cyril K. Wittrock Scholarship.

This scholarship is based on academic excellence and is sponsored by the Skjold Lodge located in Palatine, Illinois. The Wittrock Scholarship is given in memory of Cyril’s dedication and devotion to Norwegian-American causes and issues.

Elsbernd graduated from Mason City High School and is attending Luther College in Decorah, Iowa majoring in music. Elsbernd was sponsored by the Valkyrien Lodge, Woodville, Wisconsin. 

Nathan Elsbernd

Nathan Elsbernd
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aliseo Urbina VanHorn
Births

Aliseo Urbina VanHorn

Oscar Urbina and Anna VanHorn of Lima, Peru, welcome the birth of a son. Aliseo Urbina VanHorn was born at 5:13 a.m. on April 20, 2020, at Cli…

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

Thank you to all my friends and family for making my birthday a special day. I appreciate all of the birthday wishes, phone calls, cards and g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News