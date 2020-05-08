Nathan Elsbernd wins Sons of Norway scholarship

Nathan Elsbernd is a recipient of the Sons of Norway District 5 Cyril K. Wittrock Scholarship.
This scholarship is based on academic excellence and is sponsored by the Skjold Lodge located in Palatine, Illinois. The Wittrock Scholarship is given in memory of Cyril’s dedication and devotion to Norwegian-American causes and issues.
Elsbernd graduated from Mason City High School and is attending Luther College in Decorah, Iowa majoring in music. Elsbernd was sponsored by the Valkyrien Lodge, Woodville, Wisconsin.
