Nassco acquires Heartland Paper Company in Mason City

Nassco Inc., announced the acquisition of the Heartland Paper Company’s Iowa locations in Cedar Falls and Mason City.

Heartland Paper has served the Iowa market for over 125 years by providing janitorial, packaging and paper products. Heartland Paper is also a provider of janitorial equipment and service as well as laundry and ware wash supplies and service.

Nassco, founded in 1955, is a third-generation family business providing janitorial and packaging supplies throughout Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. In addition, Nassco provides service and repair of janitorial equipment, laundry and ware wash systems and packaging equipment.

The Mason City and Cedar Falls locations of Heartland Paper will continue operations under Nassco Inc.

