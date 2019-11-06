{{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City Veterans Memorial Association will hold a two-part Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11.

The program will begin at 9:45 a.m. in Central Park, with a dedication ceremony for 33 veterans whose names will be added to the Veterans Monument. The assembly will also include a changing of the flags, military firing squad, and playing Taps. 

The ceremony will then move to the All Veterans Center, located at 1603 S. Monroe Ave. will feature music by Bill Grant and the Rev. Pastor Sid Bohls of St. James Lutheran Church, wreath laying for the AHEPA Lodge, and a presentation by guest speaker Vice Admiral Norman W. Ray.

