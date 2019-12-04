In celebration of the holidays, Music Man Square's admission is free for December.
The square is decorated for the holidays and treats will be available for sale in the ice cream shop on the square's iconic Main Street.
The gift shop will also be open for those looking for that special River City gift.
Music Man Square is open from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Extended hours will be offered from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 21 and from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 22.
