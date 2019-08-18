A Get Active in Nature program will be held at the Lime Creek Nature Center on at 4 p.m. on Aug. 26.
“Tagging Monarch Butterflies” is the theme for this GAIN activity. Children and adults will enjoy catching and tagging monarchs as they make their migratory journey to Mexico. Tagging allows biologists to monitor monarch movements and population trends. Monarch numbers have been steadily declining, so tagging efforts have become even more important.
G.A.I.N. is an ongoing nature center program of active, outdoor activities for children and their parents or guardians. There is no charge, but registration is required – call 641-423-5309.
