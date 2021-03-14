Minnesota State University, Mankato Fall Dean's List

The academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been released.
Among 3,861 students, a total of 1,130 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,731 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
The following North Iowa students were honored:
HIGH HONOR LIST
Kayla Leerar, Garner
Erika Heideman, Northwood
Sarah Turpen, Sheffield
Gerard Faton, Ventura
HONOR LIST
Ben Siglin, Mason City
Elyssa Wilson, Mason City
Justin Marcy, Osage