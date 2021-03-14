 Skip to main content
Minnesota State University, Mankato Fall Dean's List
The academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been released.

Among 3,861 students, a total of 1,130 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,731 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

The following North Iowa students were honored:

HIGH HONOR LIST

Kayla Leerar, Garner 

Erika Heideman, Northwood 

Sarah Turpen, Sheffield

Gerard Faton, Ventura 

HONOR LIST

Ben Siglin, Mason City

Elyssa Wilson, Mason City

Justin Marcy, Osage

