Upper Iowa University fall semester Dean's List

Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student. The honorees included:
Charles City: Jacob Niichel
Clear Lake: Grant Dieken
Klemme: Logann Wendel
Osage: Nadezhda Murphy
Rockwell: Kylie Nosivskyi
Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, campus and over 20 U.S. locations.