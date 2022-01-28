 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upper Iowa University fall semester Dean's List

Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student. The honorees included:

Charles City: Jacob Niichel

Clear Lake: Grant Dieken

Klemme: Logann Wendel

Osage: Nadezhda Murphy

Rockwell: Kylie Nosivskyi

Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, campus and over 20 U.S. locations. 

