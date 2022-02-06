 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Iowa fall semester President's List

More than 800 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the President's List for the 2021 fall semester. 

In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2021 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester. Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U), pass/fail (P/F), or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president's list.

The following North Iowa students were honored:

GARNER: Katherine Powers 

CLEAR LAKE: Sophia Schultz, Riley Cooney  

CHARLES CITY: Anne Field 

JOICE: Stephanie Nettleton  

MASON CITY: Jared Bock, Benjamin Pappas, Amara Wolf, Kyle Armour

ROCKFORD: Andrew Longcor  

NORTHWOOD: Peyton Pangburn 

SHELL ROCK: Julia Reed 

