University of Iowa fall semester President's List

More than 800 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the President's List for the 2021 fall semester.

In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2021 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester. Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U), pass/fail (P/F), or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president's list.