{{featured_button_text}}
Staudt -PhD

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Dept. of Chemistry/Graduate Research and Education recently announced that Sean Staudt, formerly of Dougherty, Iowa, has attained the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Chemistry), specializing in analytical chemistry. He is also one of nine new recipients awarded the 2019 Wisconsin Initiative for Science Literacy (WISL) Award for communicating PhD Research to the public.

On August 28, Sean included a chapter in his PhD thesis communicating his research to non-specialists.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Dealing with Climate Change, “Heterogeneous Reactions of Nocturnal Nitrogen Oxides at Atmospherically Relevant Aqueous Interfaces” can be read at: http://scifun.org/Thesis_Awards/staudt_thesis_web.pdf

Dr. Staudt accepted a position as Senior Scientist at Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments