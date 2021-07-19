North Iowa students graduate University of Northern Iowa

New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa recently.
The following North Iowa students graduated as part of the spring Class of 2021. An * indicates graduate with honors, ** graduate with high honors, and *** graduate with highest honors:
CHARLES CITY: Monique Concepcion, Bachelor of Arts Communication; Allyson Effle, Bachelor of Arts Communication Disorders; ** Karissa Jensen, Bachelor of Arts Psychology; Morgan Kellogg, Bachelor of Arts Communication Disorders; Hannah Menken, Bachelor of Arts Family Services; * Abby Milligan, Bachelor of Arts Graphic Design; Madison Moothart, Bachelor of Arts Family Services; Rachel Page, Master of Arts in Education Elementary Education; Kristyn Pellymonter; Bachelor of Arts Psychology; Jalissa Snyder, Bachelor of Arts Philosophy Study of Religion; Adam Stewart, Bachelor of Arts Marketing: Sales Management.
CLEAR LAKE: Genevieve Wandro, Bachelor of Arts Communication; Sarah Enke, Master of Social Work; ***Abigail Kraft, Bachelor of Arts English Teaching; Torian Lee, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education; Kristina Peterson, Bachelor of Arts Graphic Design.
FOREST CITY: Samantha Rodningen, Bachelor of Arts Psychology; Darrylle Bruns, Bachelor of Arts Art; Chet Chapin, Bachelor of Science Technology and Engineering Education; Sarri Happel, Bachelor of Arts Movement and Exercise Science; Sydney Olson, Bachelor of Arts Social Work; Emmalee Swanson, Bachelor of Arts Social Work; Vanessa Van Slyke, Bachelor of Arts English.
GARNER: ** Candie Cueva, Bachelor of Arts English Teaching; Kyle Hansen, Bachelor of Arts Finance; Colton Schroeder, Bachelor of Arts Movement and Exercise Science.
HAMPTON: Taylor Baltes, Bachelor of Arts Management; Mikyla Rodriguez, Bachelor of Arts Social Science Teaching; Alexander Sackville, Bachelor of Arts History.
LAKE MILLS: Autumn Lauen, Bachelor of Arts Computer Science; Samantha Soni, Bachelor of Arts Marketing.
MANLY: Kathleen O'Keefe, Bachelor of Arts Family Services; ** Kelli Wilson, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education;
MASON CITY: Kathryn Baltierra, Bachelor of Arts Supply Chain Management; Trevor Carr, Bachelor of Arts Criminology and Criminal Justice; Andrew Dolphin, Bachelor of Arts Physical Education-Teaching; Sydney Eaton, Bachelor of Arts Biology; Benjamin Faktor, Bachelor of Arts Movement and Exercise Science; Isaac Hackman, Bachelor of Arts Marketing; Samuel Lala, Bachelor of Arts Earth Science; Morgan Leider, Master of Arts in Education Elementary Education; Valerie Linderman, Master of Social Work; Luke Peterson, Bachelor of Arts Criminology and Criminal Justice; Jimmy Pham, Bachelor of Liberal Studies; ** Abigail Read, Bachelor of Arts Communication/Public Relations: Special Events; Carter Roberts, Bachelor of Arts Movement and Exercise Science: Exercise Science; Thomas Rowe, Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Administration; Nebraska Thorson, Bachelor of Science Manufacturing Engineering Technology: Metal Casting; Xander Tierney, Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Administration.
MITCHELL: Bailey Johanns, Bachelor of Arts Marketing: Sales Management.
NORTHWOOD: Emily Christianson, Bachelor of Arts Psychology; ***Mackenzie Costello, Bachelor of Arts Biology; Kailey Eskildsen, Bachelor of Arts Early Childhood Education; Miranda Stambaugh, Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Administration.
OSAGE: Hayden Halbach, Bachelor of Arts Biology; Nicholas Hoppel, Bachelor of Arts Communication: Digital Media Production; Annmari Milbrandt, Bachelor of Arts Marketing: Sales Management; ***Taylor Spitz, Bachelor of Arts Individual Studies.
ST ANSGAR: ***Julie Rogerson, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education; Holbrook Schutjer, Bachelor of Arts Finance: Financial Management.
VENTURA: Carlie Knutson, Bachelor of Arts Biology; Shelby Rayhons, Master of Arts Speech-Language Pathology.