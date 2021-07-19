North Iowa students graduate University of Northern Iowa

New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa recently.

The following North Iowa students graduated as part of the spring Class of 2021. An * indicates graduate with honors, ** graduate with high honors, and *** graduate with highest honors:

CHARLES CITY: Monique Concepcion, Bachelor of Arts Communication; Allyson Effle, Bachelor of Arts Communication Disorders; ** Karissa Jensen, Bachelor of Arts Psychology; Morgan Kellogg, Bachelor of Arts Communication Disorders; Hannah Menken, Bachelor of Arts Family Services; * Abby Milligan, Bachelor of Arts Graphic Design; Madison Moothart, Bachelor of Arts Family Services; Rachel Page, Master of Arts in Education Elementary Education; Kristyn Pellymonter; Bachelor of Arts Psychology; Jalissa Snyder, Bachelor of Arts Philosophy Study of Religion; Adam Stewart, Bachelor of Arts Marketing: Sales Management.

CLEAR LAKE: Genevieve Wandro, Bachelor of Arts Communication; Sarah Enke, Master of Social Work; ***Abigail Kraft, Bachelor of Arts English Teaching; Torian Lee, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education; Kristina Peterson, Bachelor of Arts Graphic Design.