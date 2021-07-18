North Iowa students graduate Kirkwood College

Kirkwood Community College held its graduation ceremony on May 15.
The following North Iowa students graduated:
CLEAR LAKE: Alan Shackleton
MASON CITY: Josh Fitzgerald, Merritt McCardle
MITCHELL: Kate Mostek
OSAGE: Kelsey Cahalan
