North Iowa students graduate Kirkwood College
Kirkwood Community College held its graduation ceremony on May 15. 

The following North Iowa students graduated:

CLEAR LAKE: Alan Shackleton

MASON CITY: Josh Fitzgerald, Merritt McCardle

MITCHELL: Kate Mostek

OSAGE: Kelsey Cahalan

