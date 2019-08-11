{{featured_button_text}}
Malek

Gene Malek is retiring the end of August after 40+ years doing business as Ernie & Gene's Auto Repair. He would like to thank all his customers for their support over the years.

An Open House will be held Sunday, August 18th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Columbia Club (Knights of Columbus), 551 S Taft Ave. in Mason City.

