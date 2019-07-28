Brad Lorence, son of Rich and Jennifer Lorence, of Mason City, is the recipient of the Mildred Wolf Scholarship, presented through the Matinee Musicale Club.
Lorence was a 2017 graduate of Mason City High School. His high school music achievements and honors include: Division I ratings at the Iowa High School Music Association Solo and Ensemble contest and participation in the North Central Iowa Bandmasters Honor Band. Lorence was a member of the Symphonic Band, Jazz Band 1, Mohawk Power, and the Marching Band. He was a 4-year participant in the vocal music program, including Concert Choir.
A music education major at the University of Northern Iowa, he has been a member of the Panther Marching Band, Concert Band, and Symphonic Band. In the spring of 2019, Lorence toured Ireland with the Panther Marching Band, and was featured on the website for the Limerick International Marching Band competition.
The Mildred Wolf Scholarship is given to students majoring in music who demonstrate outstanding musicianship, talent, and achievement. Mrs. Wolf was a longtime member of the Matinee Musicale Club and was especially interested in encouraging young musicians. Her family established the scholarship fund as a memorial to her.
