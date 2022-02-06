Logan Mix named to St. Cloud State University Dean's List

Logan Mix, of Northwood, has been named to the St. Cloud State University 2021 fall semester Dean's List. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
St. Cloud State University is Minnesota's second-largest university, with more than 11,000 students, 60 graduate study programs and 200 majors, minors and pre-professional programs.
