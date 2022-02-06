 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Logan Mix named to St. Cloud State University Dean's List

  • 0
education weblogo

Logan Mix, of Northwood, has been named to the St. Cloud State University 2021 fall semester Dean's List. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

St. Cloud State University is Minnesota's second-largest university, with more than 11,000 students, 60 graduate study programs and 200 majors, minors and pre-professional programs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News