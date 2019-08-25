{{featured_button_text}}
Suby doctorate

Jason Suby, a 1994 MCHS graduate and son of Mark and Connie Suby of Mason City, recently earned a Doctor of Education in the field of Kinesiology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Kinesiology is the study or application of human movement and physical activity. Dr. Suby is entering his 19th year as teaching faculty at the United States Military Academy at West Point, currently serving as an Assistant Professor and Director of Assessment in the Department of Physical Education.

Jason’s family includes his wife Sarah; sons Ethan and Brock; a daughter, Brynn; and a sister, Heather.

To celebrate, the family took a vacation to Washington D.C.

